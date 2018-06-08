A memorable thank you

Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 11:32 am

Shannon Wilson and Marci-jo Mishoe of the Carolina Children’s Charity traveled to Colleton County Fire-Rescue’s Station 19 bearing gifts on May 24.

The first gift was a meal for the firefighters.

The second gift was more meaningful. Wilson and Mishoe traveled to the fire station with two of the families given a helping hand through the annual fund drive conducted by Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said the visit gave the firefighters a chance to put faces to the work done by Carolina Children’s Charity.

The firefighters attending the special dinner met Ainsley, who is wheelchair bound and suffers from a rare neurological disorder.

The charity has assisted her family and constructed a wheelchair ramp to aid her in entering and exiting her home.

McRoy said Ainsley was shy, but graced everyone she met with a winning smile. She enjoyed getting a good look at the fire department’s vehicles and gear.

Two-year-old Levi and his family was also on hand to say thanks.

McRoy said Levi has made a full recovery from his illness thanks, in part, to those who have made donations to Carolina Children’s Charity. Levi enjoyed playing in the fire trucks, being chased through the station by his dad and pulling on the air horn chain on the ladder truck.

Fire-Rescue’s efforts this year on behalf of Carolina Children’s Charity and the community’s response to the fund drive resulted in Colleton County having the second highest collection this year.

Colleton Firefighters collected funds at several local businesses in March as part of their annual “fill the boot” fund drive and conducted a softball tournament with other area fire departments.

Colleton County residents donated over $12,000 total to aid sick children in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester counties.

To learn more about the Carolina Children’s Charity go to http://www.carolinachildren.org