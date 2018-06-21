21 of 32 precincts now in
June 12, 2018
TOTALS
At Large
Bristow 461 • 33.38%
Linder 920 • 66.62%
Eastern DIstrict
Robinson 320 • 35.60%
Washington 93 • 10.43%
Williams 486 • 54.06%
BY PRECINCT:
Horse Pen
Bristow 11
Linder 30
Robinson 5
Washington 5
Williams 3
Hendersonville
Bristow 61
Linder 67
Robinson 25
Washington 30
Williams 80
Sniders
Bristow 7
Linder 27
Cottageville
Bristow 28
Linder 53
Robinson 56
Washington 4
Williams 28
Jacksonboro
Bristow 15
Linder 23
Robinson 18
Washington 3
Williams 23
Berea/Smoaks
Bristow 16
Linder 122
Robinson 18
Washington 10
Williams 78
