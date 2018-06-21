Sparta Live

21 of 32 precincts now in

by | June 12, 2018 9:19 pm

TOTALS

At Large

Bristow 461 • 33.38%

Linder 920 • 66.62%

Eastern DIstrict

Robinson 320 • 35.60%

Washington 93 • 10.43%

Williams 486 • 54.06%

BY PRECINCT:

Horse Pen

Bristow 11

Linder 30

Robinson 5

Washington 5

Williams 3

Hendersonville

Bristow 61

Linder 67

Robinson 25

Washington 30

Williams 80

Sniders

Bristow 7

Linder 27

Cottageville

Bristow 28

Linder 53

Robinson 56

Washington 4

Williams 28

Jacksonboro

Bristow 15

Linder 23

Robinson 18

Washington 3

Williams 23

Berea/Smoaks

Bristow 16

Linder 122

Robinson 18

Washington 10

Williams 78

 

 

