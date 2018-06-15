15 of 32 precincts reporting
Bristow 323
Linder 598
Robinson 198
Washington 41
Williams 274
Peeples
Bristow 21
Linder 41
Ruffin
Bristow 5
Linder 26
Canadys
Bristow 10
Linder 45
Robinson 23
Washington 8
Williams 22
Ashton/Lodge
Bristow 2
Linder 27
Mashawville
Bristow 32
Linder 55
Robinson 54
Washington 7
Williams 42
