15 of 32 precincts reporting

by | June 12, 2018 8:47 pm

Last Updated: June 12, 2018 at 8:50 pm

Bristow 323

Linder 598

Robinson 198

Washington 41

Williams 274

 

Peeples

Bristow 21

Linder 41

Ruffin

Bristow 5

Linder 26

Canadys

Bristow 10

Linder 45

Robinson 23

Washington 8

Williams 22

Ashton/Lodge

Bristow 2

Linder 27

Mashawville

Bristow 32

Linder 55

Robinson 54

Washington 7

Williams 42

 

 

 

