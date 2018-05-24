ZipClinic Urgent Care coming to Bells Highway

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 10:52 am

Walterboro residents soon will have a new solution to their urgent and unexpected health care needs.

ZipClinic Urgent Care announced last week that it will open at 1515 Bells Highway this fall and will offer walk-in medical treatment during evenings and weekends in addition to normal business hours.

“Questions about health issues can create a lot of anxiety, and certain injuries and illnesses simply can’t wait,” said Suzy Buck, vice president of operations and marketing for ZipClinic.

“At ZipClinic Urgent Care, we’re ready to help when someone is experiencing an illness or injury that isn’t serious enough for the ER, but is unable to get in to see their doctor,” Buck said.

The 3,500-square-foot center will be a newly constructed building on the lot between the Dunkin’ Donuts/Citgo and the Horizon Mart on Bells Highway. ZipClinic will have on-site x-ray and labs for treating injuries and illnesses.

Some of the other services include sports and camp participation physicals, DOT physical exams, pre-employment services including drug screens, and care for workplace injuries.

“Our focus on providing convenient, affordable care means that Walterboro residents can be assured that they have somewhere to turn for urgent — but not life-threatening — situations,” said Buck.

Once the clinic opens this fall, patients in need of immediate, quality care for non-life threatening injuries or illnesses may visit the center seven days a week.

Patients can walk in and no appointment is necessary, but patients will have the ability to check in from a computer or mobile device from home or work and secure a spot in line so they don’t have an extended wait in the lobby. They can pick a time that works with their schedule and will receive a text reminder 30 minutes before the time they chose to come in.

Health care providers at ZipClinic Urgent Care plan to work closely with a patients’ primary care providers and the local hospital to provide appropriate care.

Urgent care centers are not intended to replace the relationship patients have with their primary care providers, but to provide convenient walk-in, after-hours and weekend availability. Emergencies should always go directly to the hospital’s Emergency Department.

“Through referrals, electronic medical records and other means, ZipClinic will take proactive steps to ensure the path of communication between local providers remains open,” said Buck.

More information will soon be available online at www.zipclinic.com.