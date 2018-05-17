Wrecked truck dumps load and fuel

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 1:12 pm

A truck driver escaped serious injury after his tractor-trailer went off the pavement on I-95 and into a swamp.

The truck was traveling north on I-95 near the 40-mile marker on May 9 at about 8:30 p.m. when one of the truck’s front tires blew out, causing the driver to lose control.

The truck left the roadway, went down an embankment and struck several trees before coming to rest in the swamp near the Combahee River.

The collision with the trees destroyed the cab, which was completely dislodged from the frame and overturned.

The front of the trailer also failed, causing the entire load of fruit to be expelled forward onto the cab and into the swamp.

The right side of the trailer was ripped off from colliding with several trees, damaging the diesel tanks and releasing approximately 200 gallons of diesel fuel into the swamp.

The truck driver was able to escape from the crumpled cab and climb up the roadway. Firefighter-paramedics found him near the guardrail with multiple non-life threatening traumatic injuries. Crews treated him at the scene, then transported him to Colleton Medical Center.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control responded to the crash site to assess he fuel spill and assigned the cleanup to a private contractor.

The S.C. Highway Patrol investigated the crash.