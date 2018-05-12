Workshops on how to start non-profit scheduled May 17

Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 11:08 am

The Center for a Better South will offer two separate half-day workshops on May 17 to help people living and working in the S.C. Lowcountry Promise Zone to learn how to start a nonprofit and how to operate an existing nonprofit more effectively.

Trainers Lisa Van Bergen of Charleston and Zakiya Esper of Columbia will lead two free workshops, each of which is limited to 25 participants:

• 9 a.m. to noon, May 17: Training room, Colleton Museum and Farmers Market, 506 East Washington St., Walterboro.

• 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., May 17: First floor conference room, Wright Potts Library, Voorhees College, 67 Voorhees Road, Denmark.

“These are new workshops offered by the center to help people who have dreams of having a successful nonprofit become successful,” Better South President Andy Brack said. “These sessions are designed to help people build capacity so we can accomplish Promise Zone goals.”

There is no cost to attend either course. But to attend, you must register. Each class is limited to 25 participants. To register for one of the classes, please go to the link below and follow the instructions for registering: http://www.BetterSouth.org

Among the topics for discussion in the training are:

• Are you sure you need to start a nonprofit?

• Practical steps in getting started

• What’s your mission?

• Policies, finances, risk and programs

• Pitfalls and how to avoid them

Meet the trainers

Lisa Van Bergen, president of Professional Nonprofit Solutions LLC in Charleston, has worked in social services in the Lowcountry for almost three decades, including nine years as executive director of Florence Crittenton Programs of S.C. Named Nonprofit Leader of the Year in 2012 by the Trident United Way, she is a graduate of the College of Charleston and The Citadel. She is a licensed professional counselor.

Zakiya Esper is executive director of Columbia-based Sowing Seeds into the Midlands, a grassroots nonprofit committed to thriving futures and mentorship programs for youths who are 13-18. A graduate of the College of Charleston, she formerly worked as a juvenile probation officer in South Carolina.

Important information

Attendance is limited. Reservations are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. If a class fills up, you will be put on a waiting list in case a spot opens. If a spot does not open, we will contact you when a new class is offered.

No show policy. If you register and can’t come, please let us know as soon as possible so we can make a space available to someone else. If you reserve a place and don’t attend, you will be billed $20 to reimburse the center. Signing up for the class is a commitment by you to attend for free or pay the lunch fee if you don’t.

Transportation. You will have to provide your own transportation to a class. However, we encourage people in Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties to attend the Walterboro session, while the Barnwell class will be closer for people who live in Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell counties.

Questions. Please send questions by email to: brack@bettersouth.org.