Wiggins steps down as Lady Cougar Soccer coach

Last Updated: May 29, 2018 at 8:54 pm

Colleton County High School Lady Cougars head soccer coach Danny Wiggins announced this evening that he will not return to the program for the 2018-19 season. Wiggins has served as the head coach since 2015 and proved instrumental in rehabilitating the program. In his three seasons as head coach, Wiggins posted a career record of 34-21 and took his team deep into the playoffs in the last two years. This spring, the Lady Cougars (13-4, 7-3) advanced through Lower State Playoff brackets to compete in the Lower-State semi-finals – making history for the Colleton County High School.

“I’ve spent almost half of my life coaching one sport or another,” said Wiggins on Tuesday. “The decision to resign at this time is completely based on focusing on my business. There are no words to express how much I’ve enjoyed my time coaching at Colleton County High School. This team is incredibly special to me and I will continue to be their biggest fan and be here for them. I wish the program much success and I know that it will be in good hands.”

Athletic Director Leon Hammond issued a statement Tuesday evening confirming Wiggins’ resignation. “Coach Wiggins is stepping away to focus on his business and his family,” said Hammond. “He is prayerful that the program will continue to move in the right direction. It was my pleasure working with him in this capacity this past season and wish he and his family nothing but success. The coaching search is officially underway, starting tomorrow.”