Week celebrates Colleton’s watersheds

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 12:49 pm

“Watersheds: Our Water, Our Home” was the theme for Soil and Water Stewardship Week celebrated April 29-May 6 by the Colleton Conservation District.

A watershed is the land that water flows across or under on its way to a stream, river or lake. Landscapes are made up of many interconnected basins or watersheds. Within each watershed, all water runs to the lowest point such as a stream, river, or lake. On its way, water travels over the surface and across farms, fields, forest lands, suburban lawns and city streets or it seeps into the soil and travels as groundwater. Large watersheds — like the ones for the Mississippi River, Columbia River, and Chesapeake Bay — are made up of many smaller watersheds across several states.

Watersheds come in many different shapes and sizes. A watershed can be affected by many different activities and events. Construction of cities and towns, farming, logging and the application and disposal of many garden and household chemicals can affect the quantity and quality of water flowing from a watershed.

In celebration of Stewardship Week, Rev. Gerald Mabry organized a tour of Botany Bay on Edisto Island. Botany Bay is managed by S.C. Department of Natural Resources. This undeveloped coastal area is important to numerous wildlife species. The federally-threatened loggerhead sea turtles nest on the beach, and the maritime forest provides nesting and foraging habitat for songbirds including painted buntings and summer tanagers. The uplands also support a wide diversity of wildlife. It was wonderful seeing such diversity and history in one area.

Mabry and the Conservation District also promoted the use of stewardship resource materials in Colleton-area churches and schools.