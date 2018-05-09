War Hawk Golf competes in 2A State Tournament

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Golf team participated in the South Carolina Independent School Association’s 2018 Class 2A State Golf Tournament April 23-24, finishing in a tie for 10th place out of 12 competing teams. The War Hawks shot 392 on day one of the two-day event, then finished at 380 on day two for an overall 772.

Hilton Head Prep finished as the Class 2A Champion, shooting 613. Hilton Head Christian was a close second with a two-day score of 616.

Individual scores for the War Hawks were Connor McMillan 94-99-193; Jake Burttram 97-90-187; Josh Crosby 93-89-182; Francis Blubaugh 108-109-217 and Jason Dennis 112-102-214.