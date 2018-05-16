War Hawk Baseball finishes even

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton Prep Academy Baseball completed the 2018 season at 9-7 overall and 5-5 in Region 4-AA but did not receive a playoff berth.

In their final game of the season, the War Hawks defeated Thomas Heyward 3-2.

The game was tied at two in the top of the seventh, when Charlton Griffith singled on an 0-2 count to score the go-ahead run.

Brad Strickland earned the win in seven innings of work, allowing two earned runs on five hits, striking out seven and issuing three walks.

Connor Morris led the War Hawks at the plate, going 2-3 and scoring twice. Joe Bryan, Kyle Hooker, Griffith and Strickland each recorded hits in the game.