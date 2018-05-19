Walterboro native recognized

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 1:20 pm

Walterboro native Lakeshia McMillon has been nominated for the 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year at Broad River Elementary School in Beaufort.

She is currently the fourth-grade partner teacher for the Chinese Immersion Program, where students learn math and science in Chinese, and McMillon teaches English language arts and social studies in English.

In her fourth year of teaching, McMillon serves as the fourth-grade chair and a mentor for new teachers.

“I love building relationships with the students, as well as teaching them life lessons to help them adapt to our changing world,” she said. “I was inspired by my third-grade teacher, Laura Linder, to become a teacher nearly 30 years ago while attending Black Street Elementary.” She continues to work with youth throughout the community, serving as youth director at White Hall A.M.E. Church and chaplain of the Beaufort Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

She is the oldest child of the Rev. Nathan Kirkland Jr. and Loretta Kirkland of Walterboro. She has two siblings, Nikki Kirkland and Nathan Kirkland III, as well as being the aunt of NaQuan, Shomar and Zayron.

She is married to her military sweetheart, Tyron McMillon, and they have two children, Kendall and Kadence, and a dog, Muffin.

“I strive to make a difference every day and am grateful for the opportunity to live on purpose!” she said.