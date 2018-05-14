Walterboro man dies in fire

Both the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Colleton County Coroner’s Office are continuing their investigation of a May 12 fire that claimed the life of a Teakwood Drive resident.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said that David Hayden, 65, of Teakwood Drive died as a result of a fire in the master bedroom in his home.

Harvey said that an official of the forensic unit of the Medical University of South Carolina said that a cause of death for Hayden will not be made until results of a blood test are available.

Harvey explained that the blood test will measure Hayden’s carbon monoxide levels.

