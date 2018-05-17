Walterboro City Police and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office release FBI crime statistics for 2017

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 1:01 pm

City of Walterboro

When trying to measure the effectiveness of a police department, crime is one of the least effective barometers.

Walterboro’s Assistant Police Chief Kevin Martin, the keeper of the stats for the local department, points out that the number forwarded to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for analysis of crime in 2017 showed the city having 73 violent crimes and 506 property crimes.

When compared to the 2016 numbers, violent crimes went up by two and property crimes dropped by 34. “Our crime stats only fluctuated by a small amount,” Martin said.

VIOLENT CRIMES

Crime type 2016 2017

Murder and non-negligent manslaughter 2 0

Forcible Rape 4 2

Robbery 9 9

Aggravated assault 56-62

Total Violent Crimes 71 73

PROPERTY CRIMES

Crime type 2016 2017

Burglary 49 58

Larceny theft 454 428

Motor vehicle theft 27 19

Arson 9 1

Total Property Crimes 540 506

Looking solely at the crimes as a barometer of a police department’s effectiveness fails if you don’t take into account arrests, Martin said.

“Arrests are increasing while the crime numbers are static.”

ARRESTS

2017 1,124

2016 1,067

2015 948

2014 846

2013 940

2012 965

The police department’s work in the community might be better judged by call volume. 2017 marked the second year in a row that the police department handled over 13,000 calls. In 2016, a total of 13,496 calls were handled by Walterboro Police Department — in 2017, the number was 13,466.

By comparison, the city police department handled 8,570 calls in 2013.

POLICE CALLS

Year number of calls

2017 13,466

2016 13,496

2015 12,083

2014 11,961

2013 8,570

2012 8,556

A small percentage of those calls for service represent the crimes the FBI has measured. Many of them involve communicating with the public — communications that do not necessarily result in a police report.

Those calls might be for a police officer to escort a business employee to the bank for a night deposit, a request to keep an eye on a residence when the occupants are away, a request to check on something going on in the neighborhood or a call seeking a police escort for a funeral procession.

“We do all kinds of community service that does not show up in the paper,” Martin said.

“Every day we are taking a proactive approach to make sure nothing happens.”

Colleton County

The key to the accumulation of crime data, according to Colleton County Sheriff’s Office officials, is how you act on it.

The collection of data is used in understanding the rate of crime for an area, the prediction of crime and the deploying of resources to address future crime, explained Lt. Tyger Benton, the sheriff’s office public information officer.

“The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office’s goal is to protect and serve the citizens of Colleton County, and it is our belief that our proactive efforts have had a positive impact on the quality of life for the residents of this county,” Sheriff R.A. Strickland said.

“We use these stats that have been reported to assist me in where and how we need to deploy our resources to meet the needs of the community and this county,” he explained.

How crime affects a community and the efforts to combat it, like virtually every other facet of a community, can be a plus or a minus in a citizen’s search for new employment opportunities. “It is also our goal to instill confidence in our ability to protect the businesses that have invested here,” the sheriff said.

“Our goal is to maintain a high standard which will continue in 2018 to make Colleton County a great place to live and prosper,” he added.

“It is important to understand that crime reduction is often the result of a law enforcement agency’s adequate personnel, training, being equipped with the proper tools, continuous crime suppression efforts, successful prosecution of crimes, effective incarceration programs, community programs and the support of the community,” Benton said.

The collection of data for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s annual report on crime in America focuses on the most serious violent crimes and property crimes.

Violent crime is defined by the FBI as aggravated assaults, murder and robbery. The overall incidents of violent crimes in the county went from 68 incidents in 2016 to 69 incidents in 2017.

The breakdown on the data of violent crime for the sheriff’s office showed that in 2017, a total of 48 aggravated assaults were reported — that’s same number of aggravated assaults handled by the sheriff’s office in 2016.

In 2016, a total of 16 robberies were reported. That number dropped to 13 in 2017.

The most significant violent crime saw the only increase. In 2016, a total of four murders were reported. In 2017, that number rose to eight.

Six criminal cases handled by the sheriff’s office accounted for those eight murders. Suspects are in custody on four of those six criminal cases. Detectives are still working the two open cases in search of a resolution.

Property crimes are broken down into two categories: burglary and larceny. The overall property crime decreased from 786 incidents reported in 2016 to 742 incidents in 2017.

In 2016, a total of 230 incidents of burglaries in residences, businesses and noncommercial buildings were reported. In 2017, the total number of burglary incidents dropped to 182.

In 2016, a total 556 incidents of larceny were reported. (This includes petit larceny, grand larceny, larceny of fuel, larceny from a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny of vehicle parts and larceny from a building.) In 2017, a total 560 incidents of larceny were reported.

While the crimes in the collection of data for the other law enforcement agencies showed little change, the sheriff’s office workload increased.

In 2016, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to 24,484 calls. In 2017, the number of calls for service answered by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office climbed to 25,518.