USC Salkehatchie visits Washington

Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 11:25 am

USC Salkehatchie, in collaboration with Southern Carolina Regional Alliance, annually offers the Leadership Salkehatchie program to Salkehatchie region community members interested economically developing the area. After nine months of touring the Salkehatchie counties and learning more about each area, the group reports its findings to South Carolina’s congressmen during a trip to Washington, D.C. Back row (left to right): Wayne Evans (Hampton), April Aikens (Bamberg), James Zawacki (Barnwell), Daniel Alexander (Allendale), Heather Judy (Salkehatchie Leadership Institute director), Yvette Roland (Bamberg). Front row (left to right): Gwen Kinard (Barnwell), Bryan Kinard (Barnwell), Nick Toole (Barnwell), Sharon Witkin (Colleton), Peach Morrison (Beaufort). In attendance but not pictured, Jessica Goodwin, interim director of Leadership Salkehatchie.