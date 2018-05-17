Update: Walterboro man dies in fire

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 12:55 pm

Both the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Colleton County Coroner’s Office are continuing their investigation of a May 12 fire that claimed the life of a Teakwood Drive resident.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said that David Hayden, 65, of Teakwood Drive died as a result of a fire in the master bedroom in his home.

Harvey said that an official of the forensic unit of the Medical University of South Carolina said that a cause of death for Hayden will not be made until results of a blood test are available.

Harvey explained that the blood test will measure Hayden’s carbon monoxide levels.

Harvey added that he had known Hayden for years — at one time the two men worked together at the Lowcountry AHEC office.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said Hayden’s death was the fifth fire death in the county since last December.

McRoy said typically, his department handles a fatal fire once every year to 18 months.

He added SLED’s fire investigators have determined that the fire started in the master bedroom but are still working on establishing a cause of the fire.

In any fire death, the local fire department is required to report the incident to SLED and the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The state agencies then handle the fire investigation. Investigators from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were also alerted to the fire death — once again, that is normal procedure in a fire death. Each agency sent representatives to the scene.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 200 block of Teakwood Drive on May 12 at 6:37 p.m.

McRoy said that an alert neighbor discovered the fire in the home, which sat well off the road and was not visible from Teakwood Drive. McRoy estimated that the neighbor’s home was approximately 200 feet from the burning home, but could not be seen because of a fence and wooded area.

The neighbor reported she was in her yard and kept smelling smoke. She went to investigate and saw smoke and flames coming from the two-story house next door. She reported the fire to 9-1-1, then met firefighters as they arrived at the residence.

The neighbor told the arriving firefighters that the man was at home and identified the room she thought he would be in, which saved time for firefighters.

The driveway was too small for the fire trucks to access the building. Firefighters had to stretch 300 feet of large supply hose down the driveway by hand, then carry the handlines to the building and connect to the supply hose to engage the fire.

The home was filled with smoke and flames were coming out of the master bedroom and running up the outside of the building to the second floor. Exterior crews knocked down the fire down from the outside to allow other crews to enter the structure with a second handline through the front door.

Interior crews quickly located the man in the master bedroom, but unfortunately he was already deceased. The bedroom received heavy damage from the fire, but firefighters contained the flames to one room and the hallway outside the bedroom.

The remainder of the home received smoke and heat damage.

Fire-Rescue, the Sheriff’s Office and SLED were on the scene for approximately six-and-one-half hours.