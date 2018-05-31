Update: Student arrested on gun charge

Last Updated: May 30, 2018 at 10:11 am

A Colleton County Middle School student who reportedly brought an unloaded handgun to school on May 24 found himself headed to Columbia before the day was over.

At approximately 1 p.m., middle school officials asked a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer to escort the student to the office.

The school officials were investigating a report that several students had been smoking in a stairwell at the school.

The 13-year-old male was brought to the office to speak to administrators.

When an administrator looked in the student’s bookbag, he reportedly spotted a Highpoint 380 handgun. The school resource officer immediately took possession of the handgun, took the student into custody and transported him to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Annex. The boy’s guardian was also asked to come to the annex.

The Walterboro youngster reportedly did not tell investigators why he had brought the unloaded weapon to school.

After being process on a charge of having a weapon on school grounds, the student was transported to a Department of Juvenile Justice Facility in Columbia.

In a prepared statement, Colleton County School Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster said, “Please be assured that everyone’s safety is paramount. We are continuing to take appropriate measures to maintain a safe and secure environment at all of our campuses.

“Colleton County School District policy, as well as state law, consider the possession of a firearm on school premises by a student to be an extremely serious disciplinary infraction, as well as a criminal matter, and it is being treated as such,” he added.