Update: Home damaged by flames

Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 10:56 am

An Enterprise Street residence was heavily damaged by flames in a May 4 fire.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel were called to the home at 315 Enterprise Street at 8:27 a.m., after a caller reported that the flames were coming from a window at the residence. The caller also reported a car was parked at the home, possibly indicating that someone was inside.

The first fire unit on the scene reported the single-story residential dwelling had heavy smoke visible with flames on the east side and in the attic.

Fire crews forced entry through the front door and used two hand lines in the interior of the building to make a rapid search of the building to insure no one was inside.

Conditions quickly worsened as two rooms flashed over and both interior crews were evacuated from the building.

Firefighters began an exterior attack on the fire and, after knocking down the flames, reentered the structure to extinguish the remainder of the fire. Tenders were used to bring water to the fire scene.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 20 minutes, saving most of the structure. Two rooms and a portion of the attic suffered heavy fire damage. The remainder of the home suffered smoke and heat damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters were on the scene for three hours.