Update: Deputies still searching for leads in shooting of two men near Yemassee

Last Updated: May 30, 2018 at 10:10 am

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation of a May 26 shooting incident that sent two area men to the hospital for medical attention.

At 6:50 a.m., callers informed the emergency dispatch center that shots had been fired near the intersection of Jonesville Avenue and Hendersonville Highway in Yemassee and there were two adult males lying alongside the roadway.

Upon arrival, deputies determined the two men had sustained gunshot wounds.

Investigators arrived at the scene and found multiple shell casings. The scene was processed and evidence was collected.

The vehicle located at the scene that was apparently in the possession of the victims had been hit by gunfire. The car was reported stolen from Charleston County.

Firefighter-paramedics arriving on the scene determined that one of the gunshot victims was in critical condition.

A medical helicopter was requested, but could not fly due to fog.

Both patients were quickly treated at the scene, then transported by ambulance to the Emergency Department at Colleton Medical Center with additional firefighter-paramedics assisting with their care during transport.

A surgeon was brought to the Emergency Department to assist in the care of critically-injured patient.

Weather conditions improved after sunrise and the critical patient was then flown by the C.A.R.E. Flight medical helicopter to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident, or the location of the suspect, is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or 1-888-Crime-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.