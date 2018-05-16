U10 Warriors take second in state tourney

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 9:56 am

The U10 Walterboro Wildfire Warriors finished second in the S.C. Youth Soccer Publix Palmetto Academy Cup held May 5-6 in Lexington. The tournament featured U8-U12 teams from across the state. Pictured from left to right, Coach Nick Farngoli and Head Coach Larry Wiggins with players Dakota Walton, Aaden Castellanos, Timmons Muckenfuss, Michael Witkin, John Michael Gallagher, Alex Farngnoli, Kent Varnadoe and Noah Wiggins. Not pictured: Michael Ingram, Cole Anderson.