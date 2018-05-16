U-11, U-13 tryouts start Thursday

The U-11 and U-13 open tryouts for Walterboro Travel Academy boys born in years 2006 -2009 will be held Thursday, Friday and Monday May 17, 18 and 21 at the Walterboro Wildfire Soccer Field from 6-7:30 p.m. Coaches will be on-hand to evaluate players and provide feedback at the end of the sessions. Any new players will be required to attend the WSC Summer Camp held June 25-28 at the Walterboro Soccer Club. For questions concerning the try-outs, please contact Coach Larry Wiggins (pictured) at Lawrence.wiggins@walden.edu.