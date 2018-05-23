Two injured in interstate crash

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 10:51 am

In the early morning hours of May 22, the dispatchers at the 991 center began receiving reports of a man, covered in blood, walking on I-95.

A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper found the man around the 56 mile marker at 3:56 a.m. and radioed to have a Colleton County Fire-Rescue ambulance respond to the area.

The man told the trooper he had been involved in an auto accident and his female passenger was unconscious. He was walking to an exit to get help.

The trooper drove with the man north on I-95, searching for the crash site. He found the car in the wooded median at the 55-mile marker on the southbound side of the highway. The car was not visible from the highway due to the underbrush.

Fire-Rescue units arrived minutes later. The Pontiac Solstice had left the roadway at a high rate of speed and slid sideways into a large pine tree, causing extensive damage to the car. The driver said he was trying to avoid a large piece of tire tread in the highway when he lost control.

Firefighter-paramedics found the unconscious female trapped in the wreckage. She was wearing a seatbelt and in critical condition, suffering from multiple traumatic injuries. Crews deployed hydraulic rescue tools, but were able to free the woman using hand tools.

A second ambulance and a medical helicopter were requested. Due to heavy fog in the area, the helicopters were grounded.

The female patient was quickly treated at the scene, immobilized and moved to an ambulance.

A second ambulance arrived a short time later and took over patient care of the male patient. He, too, was seriously injured and suffered multiple traumatic injuries.

Both patients were transported directly to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. The woman’s condition deteriorated on the way to the Trauma Center.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated.

