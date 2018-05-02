Two injured in crash on Jefferies Boulevard
by The Press and Standard | May 2, 2018 2:03 pm
Two motorists sustained injuries in a three-vehicle accident in the 1100 block of South Jefferies Boulevard on May 1.
A Varnville man was driving north on Jefferies Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. on May 1 when he crossed the center line, hitting a south bound vehicle driven by a Ruffin woman head-on.
The Ruffin driver swerved and struck another south bound vehicle being driven by a Walterboro woman.
The Varnville man and Ruffin woman were transported to Colleton Medical Center’s Emergency Department for injuries sustained in the crash.
Traffic on South Jefferies Boulevard was down to one lane for approximately 45 minutes while the safety forces worked the crash.
