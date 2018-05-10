Two injured in city crash

Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 11:03 am

Two motorists sustained injuries in a three-vehicle accident in the 1100 block of South Jefferies Boulevard on May 1.

A Varnville man was driving north on Jefferies Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. when he crossed the centerline, hitting a southbound vehicle driven by a Ruffin woman head-on.

The Ruffin driver swerved and struck another southbound vehicle driven by a Walterboro man.

The Varnville man and Ruffin woman were transported to Colleton Medical Center’s Emergency Department for injuries sustained in the crash.

Traffic on South Jefferies Boulevard was down to one lane for approximately 45 minutes while the safety forces worked the crash.