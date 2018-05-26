Two found shot on side of road

About 6:45 a.m. this morning, Fire-Rescue and Colleton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two men on the side of the road near the intersection of Jonesville and Hendersonville Highways.

They found two adult males with multiple gunshot wounds beside the highway, one in critical condition and the other with gunshot wounds to the legs.

The helicopter was requested but was unable to fly due to fog, so both patients were transported to Colleton Medical Center.

After the fog lifted, the critical patient was flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No further information is available at this time.