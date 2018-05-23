Two ATV riders injured in Round O wreck

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 10:46 am

Two ATV riders suffered multiple injures in a crash May 19 at 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of Round O Road and Wesley Grove Road. The ATV riders were thrown from the vehicle after they collided with a pickup truck. The male patient was found in the roadway and the female was thrown approximately 50 feet into a yard. Both patients received multiple traumatic injuries. After being treated at the scene by Colleton County Fire-Rescue paramedics, they were transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. The S.C. Highway Patrol investigated the accident.