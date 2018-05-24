Tropical system expected to bring rain

Special Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 740 AM EDT Thu May 24 2018 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: A broad, stationary surface low pressure system centered over the southeastern Yucatan Peninsula is gradually becoming better defined. Although showers and thunderstorms, along with strong gusty winds, are confined primarily to the adjacent waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea, gradual development of this system is expected during the next couple of days as it drifts northward near the Yucatan Peninsula. Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development through early next week, and a subtropical or tropical depression is likely to form by late Saturday over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is forecast across western Cuba and over much of Florida and the northern Gulf Coast into early next week. In addition, the threat of rip currents will steadily increase along the Gulf coast from Florida westward to Louisiana over Memorial Day weekend. The next Special TropicalWeather Outlook on this system will be issued by 200 PM EDT this afternoon. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.