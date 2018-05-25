Time Capsule: Digging up the past

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 9:06 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

A small group of Colleton County High School seniors gathered last Thursday afternoon just outside of the back door of what was once their fifth-grade classroom at Northside Elementary. With storm clouds on the horizon, the seniors were on a mission to unearth a time capsule they buried at the end of fifth grade with their teacher, Kristie Long.

With shovels in hand, many of the soon-to-be graduates could be heard reminiscing about their time in elementary school. Had it really been seven years ago that they were poised on the cusp of heading to middle school?

Long, now a reading coach at Cottageville Elementary, was as excited as her former students to unearth the precious memories waiting below the rain-soaked earth.

“I taught this group of students in the fifth grade,” said Long. “They were such a close group of kids and parents. We decided at the end of the year we wanted to remember all the great activities and field trips we had done all year. I suggested we bury a time capsule with some reminders. The students decorated a plastic container and added items from our talent show, a yearbook, a Northside agenda, some of their school ID’s and other items that reminded them of our year. We buried it right outside my classroom door.”

According to Long, throughout the years when she would see her former students, they reminded her about the time capsule. So it was no surprise when she reached out to her former students via social media to let them know they would unearth their time capsule last week — or that so many of them showed up for the dig.

Seniors Mikey Covington and Alan Grym began digging the hole with an excited crowd of students, parents, former teachers and administration anxiously watching.

After a little digging (along with a slight adjustment to location,) a solid “thunk” was heard and it wasn’t long before a blue lid of the plastic tote was visible. Shortly after, many hands reached down into the muck to drag out the plastic tote filled with memories and muddy water.

A little worse for wear, the time capsule had withstood seven years of waiting outside of Northside for the Class of 2018.

Inside were all their memories from fifth grade. And as eager hands wiped off the mud from their old student ID’s, there were quite a few tears falling to help wash off their precious memories.

“I cannot believe how many students and parents came out to see this today,” said Long. “Two of my former team teachers Lesley Utsey and Kimberly Wood, and our former principal Barbara Steele, came too. I was excited to see the kids and how much they had grown and matured into young adults. They all shared their college or career plans with me. They said the best part of fifth grade was the fun and exciting learning experiences we had together.

“It was a special time and I had so much fun reminiscing with all of them,” said Long.