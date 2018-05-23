Three trapped in wreck on I-95

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 10:49 am

Three adult females were trapped in their Chevrolet Suburban after the vehicle went off I-95 and struck several trees.

The driver lost control of the northbound vehicle on I-95 near the 57-mile marker on May 21 at 2:39 p.m. The SUV left the roadway during a thunderstorm, spun backwards and entered the wooded median, striking several trees before overturning. Firefighter-Paramedics found the SUV lying on the passenger side with moderate damage.

Crews used a chain saw to cut away brush to gain access the vehicle. The windshield was removed, a hydraulic cutting tool was used to cut through three of the posts on the driver’s side of the vehicle and then a saw was used to cut a portion of the roof to allow firefighters to fold the roof to the ground. This provided access to all three patients, who were wearing seatbelts.

The patients suffered non-life threatening injuries and were all transported by ambulance to Colleton Medical Center for treatment. One lane of I-95 was closed until Fire-Rescue cleared the scene.

The S.C. Highway Patrol investigated the crash.