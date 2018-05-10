Three injured in Canadys crash

A May 4 crash at the intersection of Augusta Highway and Jefferies Highway sent three people to the hospital. At approximately 5:30 p.m., two vehicles collided in the intersection, causing one of the vehicles, a Toyota Prius, to overturn, trapping the two occupants — a mother and child — inside. The adult female inside the overturned vehicle was unconscious. The driver of the second vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews were able to quickly extricate the 13-year-old child from the Prius and used hand tools to remove his mother from the wreckage. The two patients in the Prius were transported by ambulance to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center. The male driver of the other vehicle was transported by ambulance to Colleton Medical Center. A private ambulance crew, passing by the accident, assisted with patient care. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.