Suspicious fire damages Poplar Street property

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 1:10 pm

A fire, believed to be suspicious in nature, heavily damaged a singlewide mobile home and work shed in the 800 block of Poplar Street the afternoon of May 13.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said that no one was living in the building when the fire occurred and evidence at the scene indicated the building may have been burglarized prior to the fire.

At 5:48 p.m., children noticed flames coming from the building and asked an adult to call 9-1-1. A passing motorist also called to report the fire.

The first engine arrived to find the two buildings well involved, with approximately half of the mobile home already collapsed.

Firefighters used a deck gun to knock down the bulk of the fire, before deploying multiple handlines to the buildings.

A second fire engine set up south of the first and deployed several handlines to the back of the structures.

The power line running to the residence fell in the front yard, starting a grass fire.

One handline was deployed to the yard of the residence next door to protect the adjacent property until the power company could secure the downed line.

Firefighters worked for about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Half of the mobile home was destroyed and the interior of the building was gutted. Approximately half of the 15-by-30-foot work shed was also damaged.

Firefighters were on the scene for three hours.

Anyone with information regarding the break in or the fire is encouraged to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Fire-Rescue Headquarters at 843-539-1960.