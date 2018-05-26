Summer reading program kickoff to be June 15

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 8:47 am

From last year's kickoff

The Colleton County Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program will hold its kickoff party on Friday June 15 at 10 a.m. at the library. The party’s theme will be “Mr. Rocky Rocks Our Kickoff with Music Enrichment.”

The summer reading theme this year is “Libraries Rock!” Participants may register online at www.colletonlibrary.org, at the library or on the mobile library.

Other programs planned include:

• Tuesday June 19, Rocking with Jonathan Miller and the Wonder Dachshund;

• Wednesday June 20, Queen Quet Rocks the History of the Gullah-Geechee Nation;

• Thursday June 21, Bright Star Theatre Rocks with Old MacDonald’s Sing-Along;

• Tuesday June 26, Only Fashion Divas Rock, the Fashion Show;

• Wednesday June 27, Bridget Murray Wants You to Rock Your Own Style;

• Thursday June 28, Spelling Whizzes Rock with a Musical Spelling Bee;

• Wednesday July 3, Give Me Five Rocks, The American Game;

• Thursday July 5, Dream Motivators Rock About Showing Kindness;

• Tuesday July 10, Deborah Rocks Her Singing Voice;

• Wednesday July 11, Super Heroes Rock at the Library;

• Thursday July 12, Magdline Monroe Rocks Math Problems;

• Tuesday July 17, Heather Szasz Rocks as a Dog Trainer;

• Wednesday July 18, Steward Jenkins Rocks His Poetry About The Village Speaks;

• Thursday July 19, Art In Action Rocks With Four Outstanding Artists;

• Tuesday July 24, Wona Womalan African Drums Rock at the Library;

• Wednesday July 25, Foresters and Policemen Rock About Helping Others;

• Thursday July 26, Porkchop Productions Rock with RAPunzel;

• Tuesday July 31, Musicians Rock Out With Their Favorite Instruments;

• Wednesday Aug. 1, How to Rock a Story with Prince Anthony;

• Thursday Aug. 2, Game Night Rocks: Family Feud and Book Jeopardy;

• Friday Aug. 3, 10 a.m., Grand Finale with awards and talent show.

All Tuesday and Wednesday programs begin at 10 a.m. and Thursday programs at 6 p.m. Prizes are awarded for attending programs, reading books and participating in programs and contests. Games, reading and book reviews are available online.

For information call the library, 843-549-5621.