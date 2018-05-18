Students attend aviation camp

Photos by BARRY MOORE

Students in Aviation Camp 2018, sponsored by USC Salkehatchie and Boeing, South Carolina, visited Lowcountry Regional Airport on May 9 to learn about airplanes, airport operations and Lowcountry Aviation. They also visited the Tuskegee Monument. Other activities included visits to the Flight Academy and USS Yorktown, a meeting with Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, a trip to Joint Base Charleston with a pilot presentation and plane tour, and a trip to Boeing’s DreamLearners program. They also had the opportunity to take a plane ride on Saturday. The camp is in partnership with the Lowcountry Regional Airport, Hiram E. Mann Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, Colleton County schools, Joint Base Charleston, EAA 477 Chapter and the USS Yorktown. Below, Lowcountry Aviation owner Marco Cavazzoni talks with students.