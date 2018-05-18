Spring Market Day held at Tractor Supply

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 10:08 am

The talents of local craft makers, artisans and growers were highlighted during the Spring Market Day event at the Walterboro Tractor Supply on Saturday May 12. Crafters and growers displayed their goods for sale in tented areas in front of the store from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. An animal swap was also held. “Market Day allows us to provide a space for the Walterboro community to come together to shop local, support their neighbors and highlight the incredible talent that’s right here in our own back yard,” said Durwood Collins, Tractor Supply manager. “You never know what you might find at this one-day event — or how it might inspire your family’s next crafting or growing adventure.”