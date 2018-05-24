Specifics of shooting remain elusive

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 8:51 am

Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate an incident that ended up with a passenger in a car sustaining critical gunshot injuries the morning of May 21.

Lt. Tyger Benton, the public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said that the gunshot victim underwent surgery at the Trident Medical Center in North Charleston the afternoon of May 21 and was still listed in critical condition following the surgery.

At 11:22 a.m., the dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a shooting that just occurred off of Gadsden Loop. The dispatchers were told that the gunshot victim was on his way to the Emergency Department at Colleton Medical Center.

Deputies and members of the Walterboro Police Department converged on the medical center, at least one city police officer arriving before the vehicle containing the victim arrived.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the medical center, they were told the medical staff members were administering treatment for an apparent gunshot wound.

After the victim was stabilized, he was flown to the Trauma Unit at Trident Medical Center.

The occupants of the car who brought the man to the hospital for treatment reportedly said that the shooting occurred off Gadsden Loop, but did not know the name of the street where the shooting had taken place.

Members of the sheriff’s office fanned throughout the Gadsden Loop area attempting to determine where the shooting happened.

Deputies walked the neighborhoods and talked to residents and learned that several residents heard the multiple gunshots and pointed deputies in the direction that shots seemed to come from. None of the residents saw the incident.

Their information led the deputies to a location on Tubman Street where they found spent shells on the roadway.

Lt. Benton said investigators are still interviewing people who might be able to provide more information on the shooting incident.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or 1-888-Crime-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.