Special needs students hold program

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 1:42 pm

“I am who I’m meant to be, this is me

Look out ‘cause here I come

And I’m marching on to the beat I drum

I’m not scared to be seen

I make no apologies, this is me”

­— Keala Settle, The Greatest Showman

The Performing Arts Center at CCHS was packed Friday morning as family, friends and fellow students enjoyed a program of music and dance, a spring fling by students with special needs.

“Our class features students with special opportunities,” said teacher Patti Lohr. “Some students sing, some dance, some talk, but all have a wonderful time performing. Thank you all for coming and being a part of our program.”

The students performed 12 songs. They were: LaShawn Aiken, Roger Capers, Alexis Hand, Cornelius Crosby, Shania Garett, Caleb Cox, Joshua Hiott, Jabori Nix, Sara Polly, Summer Darley, Melvina Richardson, Deovion Kinsey, Harold Hicks, Noah Wright, Malayia Green, Charles Hampleton, Jarrod Brown, Christopher Carmona, Daniel Colleton, Lewis Goff, Savanna Spahn, Ja’kye Butler, Michelle Worden, Abraham Caudillo, Jha’Kiaha Mosely, Carlise Washington, Zanae Richardson, Jarvis Singleton, Caleb Smith, Madison Stough, Ashlee Lockerman, and Saniyah Knight.