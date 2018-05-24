‘Solemn Assembly’ Saturday

“I have a heart for our city and county,” said Eric J. Campbell. “And our hearts are heavy right now. The recent death of a young girl on Savage Street and the suicide of one of my daughter’s classmates are tragedies. I believe it is the responsibility of spiritual leaders to do something.” Campbell is the pastor at Word for Life Ministries and chaplain of the Walterboro Police Department.

“People need to understand that politicians cannot solve our problems; governments cannot solve our problems; only God can solve our problems,” Campbell said. “People must strategically pray, addressing issues of oppression, depression, diversion and apathy.”

Word for Life Ministries is having a church picnic on Saturday May 26 at Pinckney Park. “We would like to invite the Walterboro and Colleton County community to join us at the park from 10-11 a.m. for a Solemn Assembly. We’re going to meet for an hour of prayer for our community,” Campbell said. “We are urging all to come join us.”