Shooting death ruled an accident

Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 10:33 am

The death of a three-year-old Walterboro child as been ruled an accident by Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey.

Harvey said that the trajectory of the bullet that killed three-year-old Aiden Martin and other information gathered by a Sunday autopsy led him to determine that the child had fired the gun.

The cause of death, he said, was a single gunshot wound to the head.

The youngster was brought to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center by his father on May 4 shortly after 11 p.m.

Medical personnel reported the injury to both the Walterboro City Police and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Once it was determined that the shooting had taken place at the father’s home on Robertson Boulevard, the case was turned over to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

After attempting to stabilize the child, medical center personnel had him airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina facilities in Charleston.

Medical officials at MUSC pronounced the child dead at 4:41 a.m. on May 5.