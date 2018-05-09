Season over for Cougar Soccer

Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 9:32 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougar Soccer team finished the 2018 season 3-13 overall and 2-8 in Region 8-AAAA following a mid-season coaching change.

The Cougars lost both of their final games this season, falling 4-2 to Woodland High School and 7-0 to Wade Hampton on Senior Night.

“Woodland was a very competitive game that could have finished in our favor if we would have focused just a little more,” said Interim Coach Justin White.

“On Senior Night against Wade Hampton, the atmosphere was fantastic. We didn’t get the result we wanted, but the boys played very well to finish off their season.

“I would like to thank the players and parents, but more specifically the seniors,” said White.

“In order to be successful, we had to change the culture here in Walterboro and my seniors have successfully started that process.”

Colleton County honored its seven seniors April 27 including Garrett Tyler, Campbell Pryor, Jarrid Grooms, Anthony Crimely, Jared Hazard, Montavious Pinkney and Carlyle Fraser.