School district honors its volunteers

Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 9:58 am

The Colleton County School District honored its volunteers with a breakfast on April 25 in the CCSD board room.

Tangela Green, parent and family engagement coordinator, served as mistress of ceremonies. Dr. Franklin Foster, CCSD superintendent of education, greeted the group and Cliff Warren, assistant superintendent of human resources and operations, offered the blessing. New district volunteer Nathaniel Covington read a poem.

After breakfast, special presentations were made to Lauren Behie of Bells Elementary; Katura Williams of Cottageville Elementary; Kim Willis of Forest Hills Elementary; Lori Cauley of Hendersonville Elementary; Catherine Fanchette of Northside Elementary; Janice Wright of Colleton County Middle School; and Brenda Williams, CCHS alternative school/mentors.

Sterling Hicks recognized community partners. Closing remarks were given by Dr. Vanessa Nelson-Reed.

Volunteers and mentors include: Dana Cheney, Jessie Maloney and Lee Nichols, Bells; Loula D. Bradley, Ossie Green, Cat Leopard, Melissa Olivares and Kimberly Searson, Black Street; Samantha Knapp, Teresa Martin and Patricia Poirier, Cottageville; Lavinia Brannan, Liza Catterton, Amanda Huskey, Kim Mock and Sharon Witkin, Forest Hills; Harry Bellinger, Regina Coleman, Lorraine Crapse and Thomasena Middleton, Hendersonville; Darlene Hartley and Willie Rabb, Northside; Roberta Garrett, Sterling Hick and Jeff Leopard, Colleton County Middle; Ollie Garvin, Ephrain Green, Nate Knox, Francis Whittington and Rev. Mychael Wright, Alternative Program; and Colleton County High School: Christian Altman, Daniel Cox, Diane Judy, Wendy Lee and Victoria Traxler, booster club; Tanya Jones, Mary Miley and Vickie Scites, NJROTC; and Marie Driggers-Ackerman, Misty Ballew, Tina Ritchie and Becky Roy, band.