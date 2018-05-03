SCDNR: 2018 public alligator hunting lottery now online

Beginning May 1st, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) began accepting online applications for the 2018 Public Alligator Hunting season and the 2018 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Alligator Hunting Season.

A $10 nonrefundable application fee is required to apply for the Public Lands Hunt and a $15 nonrefundable application fee is required to apply for the WMA Alligator Hunt. A randomized computer drawing based on a preference point system will determine the selection of hunters. This year’s public season will begin at 12 p.m. (noon) on Sept. 8 and run until 12 p.m. (noon) on Oct. 13.

The deadline to apply is 5:00 p.m. on June 15th. Tag fees, if selected, vary by program.

By law, the fees collected are used to support the Alligator Management Program’s research and management activities, and for conservation of the American Alligator in South Carolina.

The SCDNR will closely monitor these hunts and the harvest and regulations may be modified for future seasons. Please check the SCDNR website at www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/alligator/index.html to apply for the alligator hunts, as well as for more information and any changes or updates.