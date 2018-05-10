Salk holds graduation

Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 9:54 am

A large crowd of family and supporters were present as The University of South Carolina Salkehatchie held its commencement ceremony on Friday May 4 at the Allendale campus.

Over 180 graduates were presented diplomas and awards. Barnwell attorney Miles Loadholt gave the commencement address. Jennifer McMillan, choral director at Colleton Preparatory Academy, led the singing of the National Anthem and the Alma Mater. Pastor Katrena Johnson of the Powerhouse of Deliverance Apostolic Church in Walterboro gave the invocation and benediction.

Dr. Ann Carmichael, USC Salkehatchie dean, and Dr. Harris Pastides, president of The University of South Carolina, introduced guests and addressed the graduates. Following the ceremony, a reception was held in the Atrium of the Science Administration Building for graduates, their families and friends.