Ruth Garnett Chambers | Obituaries

CANADYS: Mrs. Ruth Garnett Chambers, 85, of Canadys, passed away Tuesday May 15, 2018 at the St. George Nursing Home. She was the widow of the late Billy John Chambers.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday May 17, 2018 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Home, Walterboro Chapel. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Hendersonville Highway, Walterboro.

Born May 11, 1933, in Paxville, she was a daughter of the late Joe Lee Garnett and Beulah Thigpen Garnett. She was a retired manager of 15 years of the printing room for The Press and Standard. She was a member of Canadys First Baptist Church. For many years, she and her late husband were volunteers for the Disaster Relief Organization, where they traveled the country to help those in need. She enjoyed camping, especially at the family’s favorite spot, Rocks Pond at Santee; and most of all loved her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are: her sons, Billy Wayne Chambers and his wife Lisa of Walterboro and Kevin Chambers and his wife Tammy of Walterboro; grandchildren, Cody Chambers (Taylor), Skylar Chambers, Jewel Chambers, Kenny Chambers, Brittany Chambers, Jessica Frierson, Nicolette Norris (Hunter), Casey Hiott (Roger) and Michael Risher; great grandchildren, Brinley, Weston, Dwayne, Sarah, Max, Isabella, Gracielynn, Jayden, Maria and Zoey; brothers, Raymond Garnett of Florence, Jackie Garnett of Sumter and Dorgan Garnett of Newport News, Va.; and sisters, Earldean Brown of Paxville and Evelyn Karoffa of Atlanta, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to: Canadys First Baptist Church, care of Cheryl Pinillos, 699 Red Bank Road, Walterboro, S.C. 29488.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.