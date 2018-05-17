Rural mail carriers collect food for local food banks

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 1:50 pm

Jeff Musgrave, Luke Mixson, Eli Mixson and CJ Wilford unload food collected during the annual Rural Mail Carriers Food Drive held Saturday.

The 2018 Letter Carrier Food Drive collected approximately 8,100 pounds of food. This year the food was shared with eight different food pantries “because of our customers desire to help others,” said carrier Jeff Musgrave. “We always get teary-eyed this time of year as we pick up those bags of food. Sometimes we find notes attached to the bags or boxes saying ‘thank you’ or ‘in memory of’ which makes what we pick up even more special for us.”

The food pantries this year were Edgewood Baptist, Bethel Methodist, Good Shepherd Lutheran, St. Anthony’s Catholic, Penial Baptist, Springtown United Methodist, Lowcountry Community Action Agency and Fairhaven home for men.The drive collected 8,100 pounds of food which will be distributed to eight local food banks.