Ronald LeRoy Roff, Jr. | Obituaries

SUMMERVILLE – Mr. Ronald LeRoy Roff, Jr., age 49, of Summerville, entered into rest Wednesday afternoon, May 9, 2018, at the Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Born November 20, 1968, in Paterson, New Jersey, he was a son of the late Ronald LeRoy Roff and the late Cecelia Nocito Roff. He was a manager for the CVS on Dorchester in Summerville. He loved music and playing the guitar and played as a drummer in his High School Band. He enjoyed fishing and cooking.

Surviving are: his wife of twenty years, Tammy Middour Roff; two children, Adam Roff and Zackary Roff both of Summerville; two step-children, Christy Middour of New Jersey and Daniel Middour of Summerville; three sisters, Cindy Ayers of Michigan, Karen Henshaw (Paul) of New Jersey, and Janice LaRosa (Joe) of New Jersey; his mother-in-law, Mrs. Bertie Wise of Ehrhardt; and several nieces and nephews.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed his memory to the Summerville High School Marching Band.

Funeral services were conducted 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon, May 12, 2018, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro.

Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.