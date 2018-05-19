Ribbon-cutting held for Kindred at Home

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 1:53 pm

A ribbon-cutting for the new expanded offices of Kindred at Home was held Tuesday morning at 415 Robertson Blvd. in Walterboro. Mayor Bill Young and Chamber of Commerce President Jeremy Ware congratulated the company and thanked the staff, management and invited guests for the investment made in the community. “Kindred At Home offers home health, skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and hospice services,” said Kerry Tripp, home health specialist. “We are the largest healthcare and hospice company in the United States.” More information: 843-542-9540 or www.kindredathome.com. From left, back row, are Kim Smith, Tara Brinson, Sharon Calhoun, Rhonda Evans, Shantel Lawyer, Kerry Tripp and Mary Catherine Plowden. Front row, from left, are Ashlee Pittman, Crystal Voss, Angie Bunton, Mayor Bill Young, Mandy Barnes and Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce President Jeremy Ware.