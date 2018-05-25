Relay for Life Pageant winners
by The Press and Standard | May 25, 2018 5:00 pm
The 2018 Relay for Life Fundraiser Pageant was held on May 12 with all proceeds given to the Colleton County Relay for Life Chapter. The beauty winners were:
• Baby Miss Relay for Life: Rayleigh Beach
• Tiny Miss Relay for Life: Alyssa Langdale
• Petite Miss Relay for Life: Hannah Dryden
• Junior Miss Relay for Life: Kenley Preacher
• Preteen Miss Relay for Life: Alley Mishoe
• Teen Miss Relay for Life: Emily Pinckney
• Miss Relay for Life: Cashay Catterton
• Overall Miss Relay for Life Sweetheart Queen was Atiana Lemacks.
