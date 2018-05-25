Relay for Life Pageant winners

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 11:32 am

The 2018 Relay for Life Fundraiser Pageant was held on May 12 with all proceeds given to the Colleton County Relay for Life Chapter. The beauty winners were:

• Baby Miss Relay for Life: Rayleigh Beach

• Tiny Miss Relay for Life: Alyssa Langdale

• Petite Miss Relay for Life: Hannah Dryden

• Junior Miss Relay for Life: Kenley Preacher

• Preteen Miss Relay for Life: Alley Mishoe

• Teen Miss Relay for Life: Emily Pinckney

• Miss Relay for Life: Cashay Catterton

• Overall Miss Relay for Life Sweetheart Queen was Atiana Lemacks.