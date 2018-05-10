Pickup crashes on Sidneys Road

Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 11:01 am

Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel use hydraulic tools to remove pieces of a pickup truck after the driver of the vehicle crashed in the 6800 block of Sidneys Road the evening of May 4. The southbound truck failed to negotiate a curve, entered a ditch and struck the embankment, causing it to flip over several times before coming to rest on the passenger’s side. Callers reporting the accident to the dispatch center said the driver was unconscious and trapped in the vehicle. When firefighter-paramedics arrived on the scene, the driver had regained consciousness but was still trapped. One group of firefighter-paramedics began treating the man, while other crewmembers worked to remove him from the vehicle. After being freed the driver was treated and then transported to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center by ambulance. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident.