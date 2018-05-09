Photos: Students learn about airplanes

Students in Aviation Camp 2018, sponsored by USC Salkehatchie and Boeing, South Carolina, visited Lowcountry Regional Airport today to learn about airplanes, airport operations and Lowcountry Aviation. They also visited the Tuskegee Monument. The camp continues through Saturday with visits to the Flight Academy and USS Yorktown, a meeting with Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, a trip to Joint Base Charleston with a pilot presentation and plane tour, and a trip to Boeing.