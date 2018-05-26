Photos: Festival fun in Johnsville
by The Press and Standard | May 26, 2018 5:00 am
The annual Johnsville May Festival held Saturday near Smoaks featured a parade with everything from horses to lawn mowers. A gospel concert was held Sunday.
