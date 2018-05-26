Sparta Live

Photos: Festival fun in Johnsville

May 26, 2018

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 11:49 am

The annual Johnsville May Festival held Saturday near Smoaks featured a parade with everything from horses to lawn mowers. A gospel concert was held Sunday.

