Photos: And So We Sing Hymns

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 11:30 am

The Voices of Colleton gave a concert of 12 hymns on Sunday afternoon at the First Baptist Church. This was the final concert directed by Scott Davis, who has resigned as the church’s music director. (Pictured at left with wife Nancy.) The Grace Notes, directed by Lynn Anderson, also performed three selections. A reception was held for Davis after the concert.